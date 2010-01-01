We started KBI with a simple goal in mind: to create a purpose driven Contracting Company with a team of individuals that share a passion for the industry and a Love For God.
Residential & Commercial Contracting solutions. Using our team of well rounded professionals with over 20 years combined in the residential and commercial construction industry, we are able to provide dead line driven results including design, permitted needs, Tenant improvements, remodels, maintenance, and much more.
For KBI it is important to remember our purpose, we are blessed to have the team we do. We are able to not only provide our clients with exceptional results, but help our community & those in need, with maintenance, repairs, necessary upgrades for those who may not be able to afford it. KBI welcomes partners that share the same purpose a
For KBI it is important to remember our purpose, we are blessed to have the team we do. We are able to not only provide our clients with exceptional results, but help our community & those in need, with maintenance, repairs, necessary upgrades for those who may not be able to afford it. KBI welcomes partners that share the same purpose and goals that can assist on “community projects”.
LET'S WATCH HIS KINGDOM GROW!
Copyright © 2024 kingdombuildersinnovations.com - All Rights Reserved.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.